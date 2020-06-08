LaMarcus Aldridge to miss remainder of season — Spurs playoff streak in jeopardy

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in April.

Aldridge, a seven-time NBA All-Star, is expected to be fully clears for all basketball activities before the start of Spurs training camp for the 2020-21 season, according to the Spurs.

The former Texas Longhorn injured his shoulder at Utah on Feb. 21. After playing at Oklahoma City on Feb. 23, he missed the next six games rehabbing before returning on March 10 to score 24 points in San Antonio’s win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA season was postponed on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spurs will be one of 22 teams, resuming the NBA season in Orlando on July 31. The Spurs are battling five other teams for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

San Antonio, currently four games our of eighth place, has hopes of extending its record playoff streak to 23 straight seasons.