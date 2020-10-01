Lake Travis-Westwood link up for KBVO Big Game of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Westwood will welcome Lake Travis to Dragon Stadium on Thursday night for the Cavaliers’ first regular season game of 2020 and the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

You can watch the game on KBVO-TV at 7 p.m. or by livestream in this story.

Westwood won its first game of the 2020 season last Thursday against Southwest (San Antonio) 37-8. Lake Travis saw its first organized action of the season in a scrimmage against Round Rock Cedar Ridge last week.

Last season, Westwood was in contention for a playoff spot, but missed out after a loss to Cedar Ridge in the final week of the regular season. Lake Travis reached the 6A-Division I State semifinals before losing to the eventual state champions, Galena Park North Shore.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 9/24
Hays vs Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 9/25
Westlake vs. Schertz-Clemens at 7:30 p.m. (stream only)

Thursday 10/1
Lake Travis vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/2
Westlake vs. Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/8
Vista Ridge vs. McNeil at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/9
Del Valle vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

