Lake Travis-Westwood link up for KBVO Big Game of the Week

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Westwood will welcome Lake Travis to Dragon Stadium on Thursday night for the Cavaliers’ first regular season game of 2020 and the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

You can watch the game on KBVO-TV at 7 p.m. or by livestream in this story.

Westwood won its first game of the 2020 season last Thursday against Southwest (San Antonio) 37-8. Lake Travis saw its first organized action of the season in a scrimmage against Round Rock Cedar Ridge last week.

Last season, Westwood was in contention for a playoff spot, but missed out after a loss to Cedar Ridge in the final week of the regular season. Lake Travis reached the 6A-Division I State semifinals before losing to the eventual state champions, Galena Park North Shore.

