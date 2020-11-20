Lake Travis suspends football activities, cancels game after positive COVID-19 test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lake Travis football program has suspended all football activities for the next five to seven days after a Cavaliers coach tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the school district.

Lake Travis Independent School District reports the coach was on campus on Wednesday. Due to the suspension, Lake Travis’ game against Akins, scheduled for Friday night, has been canceled.

Lake Travis is scheduled to play Westlake next Friday, Nov. 27 in a matchup for the district championship. LTISD officials say a decision hasn’t been made on the fate of that game.

Earlier on Friday, Hutto head coach Brad LaPlante announced on Twitter that Hutto’s game against Cedar Ridge has been canceled as a result of contact tracing for the virus.

Information on a makeup date will be released at a late time, LaPlante says.

IMPORTANT –

Tonight's football game between Hutto and Cedar Ridge has been canceled due to COVID contact tracing. Any information about possible make-up dates will be released later. Refunds will be processed through the ticketing company within 7-10 business days. — Brad LaPlante M. Ed. (@coachlaplante) November 20, 2020

Several other Central Texas football programs were forced to postpone or cancel games on Thursday.

Anderson High School canceled Friday’s football game against Manor, and Hendrickson’s Thursday game against Leander has been postponed to Nov. 30 due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

The positive case was among the Anderson High School football program, according to Pflugerville ISD. Anderson played Hendrickson last Friday at The Pfield. PfISD also said Anderson’s Nov. 24 game against Weiss High School has been canceled.

Austin ISD sent a letter Wednesday to parents of students who were “potentially exposed.” The letter says students should quarantine for 14 days, ending on Nov. 28. That means the possible exposure was either on Friday, Nov. 13 or Saturday, Nov. 14.