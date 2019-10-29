Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card given Under Armour All-American jersey

Photo courtesy: Lake Travis High School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card received his honorary Under Armour All-America game jersey at Lake Travis High School.

Card is one of 18 players from Texas selected to play in the game featuring the top players from across the country in the 2020 recruiting class. The quarterback is on the mend from a foot injury, but could potentially return to the Cavaliers before the end of the 2019 season.

Card was the first member of Texas’ 2020 recruiting class committing in May 2018. He’ll be joined by five other Longhorns commits expected to play in the Orlando, Florida game on Jan. 2, 2020.

Texas A&M quarterback commit Haynes King, Longview High School, is also on the 2020 roster.

Texas commits in 2020 Under Armour game

NamePositionHometown
Ethan PounceyCornerbackOrlando, FL
Hudson CardQuarterbackLakeway, TX
Jake MajorsOffensive LineCelina, TX
Ja’Quinden JacksonQuarterbackMesquite, TX
Kitan CrawfordCornerbackTyler, TX
Vernon BroughtonDefensive LineHouston, TX

