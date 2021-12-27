Lake Travis product Garrett Wilson leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Lake Travis High School receiver Garrett Wilson announced Monday he is entering the NFL Draft after three seasons at Ohio State.

Wilson’s excellent Buckeyes career will end before OSU’s Rose Bowl game against Utah. Wilson led the team in receptions and yards, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. During his three-year Buckeyes career, Wilson caught 143 passes and scored 23 touchdowns.

The Austin native is considered one of the best receiving prospects in this year’s draft class.

Wilson wrote on Twitter, “This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration today…I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021

The Ohio State junior made two College Football Playoff appearances, catching a touchdown in the 2020 CFP National Championship game. Wilson moved from Ohio to Austin in the eighth grade, and picked Ohio State over the Longhorns in 2018.