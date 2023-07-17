AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since she was 3 years old, Gabby Roth was a competitive swimmer year-round. When the Austin native was 10, her dad began to get her into golf.

“I started taking a lesson every single week and it kind of just snowballed from there,” said Roth. “And then I started playing in competitive tournaments when I was 12.”

The Lake Travis High School graduate was a key cog in their run to the 6A state golf tournament in 2023.

One of Roth’s former teammates plays golf at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Always having a passion for airplanes, Roth began to research.

“Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always been stuck staring at the sky,” said Roth. “And when I’m playing golf tournaments, I’m always stuck staring at the sky if we’re playing near an airport or anything.”

After hearing about Embry-Riddle, Roth decided to go on a discovery flight in Austin to see if flying was really for her.

“I knew immediately it was the thing I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” she said.

Roth was hooked and has since been working toward getting her private pilot’s license. Once she passes the test, Roth will be able to fly on her own. This goal and dedication are all with a somewhat unclear path in front of her.

“I never really thought that was going to be a thing because there is a lack of women in aviation,” said Roth. “I never really saw a female pilot.”

At Embry-Riddle, Roth will work toward being a commercial pilot. She’s been so successful in the air and made it look so fun that she’s inspired her mom to try the same when Gabby leaves for school.

“I’m like, ‘Well that looks fun. I think I could do that,'” said Gabby’s mom Brenda. “Then we could share trips together. We could share a love for aviation.”

Roth is continuing to play in golf tournaments over the summer before she heads to school in Dayton Beach, Florida.