Lake Travis advances to fourth straight state semifinal
SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) -- Lake Travis advanced to the 6A Division I semifinals with a 38-17 win over previously undefeated Converse Judson in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
With the game tied at 14 at the half, junior quarterback Hudson Card threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.
Three of those touchdowns went to senior Garrett Wilson. Card hit Kyle Eaves on a 3rd and 11 for 64-yard touchdown to give Lake Travis a 31-21 lead midway through the 4th quarter.
Card now has 49 touchdown passes on the season
This marks the 4th straight year Lake Travis has advanced to the state semifinals, winning it all in 2016 and finishing runner-up in 2015 and 2017.
Lake Travis will play Galena Park North Shore at Houston's NRG Stadium on Saturday.