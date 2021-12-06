Lago Vista in state semifinals for first time in 11 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Life is good in Lago Vista, as this year’s Vikings are in the state semifinals, the first Lago Vista team to do so since 2010.

The 3A Division 1 Vikings defeated Vanderbilt Industrial on Friday 35-21 to reach this point, and it was a victory that captured the heart that the Vikings have shown all season.

As special as their fourth round win was, senior running back Logan Parsons felt their third round victory over Edna was the game their grit was on full display.

“We were hitting them back with everything we had and I was like, ‘oooh I see something,’ I saw a little light going again because you know, during the regular season we had a couple of bumps but now we’re getting right back on,” Parsons said.

Parsons noted there is another intangible possessed by the team that makes them tough to handle.

“I think we’re just crazy, just flying around the place, there’s really no super athlete out on the field running around,” he explained. “We’re all just a bunch of crazy heads just running around hitting someone or hitting something.”

Entering the season, Lago Vista head coach Craten Phillips believed this team could be one that would turn heads.

They faced some adversity this season, losing three games in the regular season with one loss occurring in district play. However, his faith in the team never wavered.

“We knew that these kids had something special and they had the opportunity to win this region and get to this level, and the battles that they’ve had to go through to get here have shown that.”

The Vikings are on the doorstep of the title game, but they have a tough opponent to beat, the Lorena Leopards who boast a 12-2 record and are coming off of a 63-28 victory over Diboll in their fourth round matchup.

“They’re probably the fastest overall team that we’ve seen this year and so they’re going to be a lot to handle, and I think to be successful against them you’re going to have to mitigate mistakes, as always.”

Lago Vista and Lorena will meet at Thursday night at 7pm, the game will played at Georgetown.