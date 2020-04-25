La Grange’s J.K. Dobbins drafted by Ravens

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with fans at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. (KXAN) — J.K. Dobbins had to wait deep into the second round to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. In the end, the wait is likely worth it for the La Grange product as he heads to Baltimore to play for the Ravens.

Baltimore drafted the former Central Texas standout in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick Friday.

Dobbins will add another element to one of the youngest and most explosive offenses in the NFL, joining quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Marquise Brown. The former Ohio State running back was the fifth running back taken off the board behind Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and Cam Akers.

Dobbins was one of the best players in the country coming out of La Grange High School in 2017. He missed nearly all of his senior season at La Grange due to injury, but was an early enrollee for head coach Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.

He burst onto the scene during his freshman season at OSU, rushing for over 1400 yards in his first year. Dobbins capped off his college career in 2019 with a 2,003 yard season breaking Eddie George’s school record for rushing yards in a single season.

NFL veteran Mark Ingram is considered the starter at RB with the Ravens. Dobbins will be battling for carries with Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.