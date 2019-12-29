La Grange product J.K. Dobbins breaks Eddie George’s rushing record

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KXAN) — Ohio State running back and La Grange High School product J.K. Dobbins has earned a prestigious title in the Ohio State record books.

Dobbins is Ohio State’s single-season rushing leader after breaking Eddie George’s previous total of 1,927 yards. Dobbins has 144 yards on seven carries midway through the second quarter of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff game with Clemson.

For the season, Dobbins has rushed for 1,970 yards.

On the final play of the first quarter, Dobbins broke the record on a 64-yard run where he was brought down on the Clemson eight-yard lane.

The junior scored the Buckeyes’ first touchdown of the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 Clemson on a 68-yard run. Ohio State currently leads Clemson 16-7.