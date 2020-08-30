Kyle Tucker leads Astros to 6-3 win over A’s for DH sweep

Houston Astros outfielders Michael Brantley, left, Josh Reddick, center, and George Springer, right, celebrate their win over the Oakland Athletics after the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Houston. All players and managers are wearing No. 42 as a tribute to baseball great Jackie Robinson. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep.

In the first game, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six effective innings in Houston’s 4-2 victory. Tucker hit a three-run homer and Josh Reddick also connected.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Athletics and Astros decided not to play Friday night in order to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.