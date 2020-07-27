KXAN News at 6:00 featuring greatest moments in UT football history

KXAN will feature some of the greatest moments in UT Football history

Austin (KXAN)–In a time where having a football season is just a hope right now, we’re digging into the archives to feature the Greatest Moments in Horns Football History.

Some are obvious when talking about the greatest in Texas Longhorn Football history, like a Vince Young 4th down run, in fact he had two pretty memorable 4th down runs. There was a 4th down pass in front of the President of the United States,and another one that shocked the brand new Big 12. And there are so many other moments that fans will agree with and others will want to debate.

We’re ready to bring you both. For 15 nights, beginning July 27th, on KXAN News at 6:00 Monday through Friday, we’ll bring you the greatest moments in UT football history.

The series will feature six different decades of UT Football that includes four national championships, two Heisman trophy winners and so many heart stopping moments.

So join us each night at 6:00 and see if you agree, disagree, and in some cases, remember.