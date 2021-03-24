Know the opponent: Texas Longhorns face No. 3 UCLA in NCAA Tournament second round

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas head coach Vic Schaefer isn’t satisfied with a first round win in his first tournament as Longhorns head coach.

“I’m in it to win it. That’s the only way I know how to think. This is why we do what we do. This is why we practice so hard and I am so demanding, my staff is so demanding on and off the court. Because when you get to this opportunity…you don’t want to miss an opportunity whether it’s the first game, the second game, the third game,” Schaefer said Tuesday.

The Longhorns will have a real challenge Wednesday night against No. 3 UCLA in San Antonio. The Bruins finished the regular season as a top 10 team in the country after reaching the Pac-12 Tournament championship.

UCLA finished third in the conference standings behind Stanford and Arizona.

Schaefer came to the defense of his best player Monday night after a few fans attempted to rattle Charli Collier with the odd chant of “overrated.” Collier will get a stiff challenge from UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere in the round of 32.

Onyenwere leads the team, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Longhorns leading scorer was excellent in the first round win over Bradley, scoring 23 points to lead the team.

How to watch/listen

The Longhorns will face No. 3 UCLA in the round of 32 Wednesday on the North Court of San Antonio’s Alamodome at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2. You can listen to the game through an audio stream on Texassports.com.

The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Maryland and No. 7 Alabama in the Sweet 16 on Saturday or Sunday.