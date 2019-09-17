Know the opponent: 4 players to watch for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 27: Wide receiver Tylan Wallace #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaps into the end zone for a 36-yard catch and touchdown against defensive back Brandon Jones #19 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State leads 31-14 at the half. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another year, another explosive Oklahoma State offense is coming to Austin.

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy knows how to identify and develop talent like no other coach. Statistically, OSU is better on offense compared to last year, ranking No. 12 in total offense, No. 9 in scoring offense and No. 11 in SP+ offense (an ESPN efficiency metric).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Longhorns were five point favorites, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. Texas is looking to snap a four-game losing streak to Oklahoma State and a five-game losing streak to the Cowboys in Austin.

Here are four Oklahoma State players that the Longhorns will certainly circle as playmakers while watching film this week.

Wide Receiver Tylan Wallace

Texas got a real strong dose of Tylan Wallace last year when he put up 10 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns against a short-handed Longhorns’ secondary. Wallace is lethal with 390 receiving yards and six touchdowns in three games this season. He’ll most certainly be a Biletnikoff Award finalist given to the top receiver in the nation.

He can break off an explosive play any time the ball is in his area. Did the Texas defensive backs learn from a sub-par performance against LSU? If they didn’t, Wallace will be in for a big day.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga

MORGANTOWN, WV – OCTOBER 28: Will Grier #7 of the West Virginia Mountaineers gets a pass on under pressure from Amen Ogbongbemiga #11 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field on October 28, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Candidly, the Oklahoma State defense doesn’t get a lot of credit. Redshirt junior Amen Ogbongbemiga is the exception to the Pokes’ defense. The linebacker from Canada has recorded a sack in each of the first three games this season along with 6 tackles for loss.

Ogbongbemiga is also second on the team in tackles. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger will need to be aware of where Ogbongbemiga is on the field at all times.

Running back Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard owns the Cowboys backfield and currently leads the country in rushing yards. In three games, Hubbard is averaging 173 rushing yards a game.

Another dynamic playmaker able to to break a big play at any moment, Hubbard clinched OSU’s 40-21 win against Tulsa last week with a 33-yard touchdown run on fourth and one late in the fourth quarter. He had a career-high 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Wave.

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 7: Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaps to escape the reach of defensive back Jovon Burriss #5 of the McNeese State Cowboys in the second quarter on September 7, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Quarterback Spencer Sanders

STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 7: Quarterback Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks for a receiver as he rolls out of the pocket against the McNeese State Cowboys in the second quarter on September 7, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Spencer Sanders is only making his fourth appearance as a college quarterback, but he’s been great in the first three games of his career. So far, Sanders has excelled in the most important category for any quarterback — he’s taken care of the ball with only one interception.

Sanders is definitely a dual-threat averaging over 200 passing yards and 73 rushing yards a game. Saturday’s game against Texas will be a new challenge in a big environment, but it doesn’t seem like it will intimidate Sanders. He played great in his debut with three touchdowns on the road at Oregon State.