Kickoff time announced for Texas road game against TCU

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs talks with head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will get an afternoon game at Amon G. Carter Stadium next week against TCU.

The Big 12 released game times for Oct. 26 slotting the Longhorns and Horned Frogs for 2:30 p.m in Fort Worth. Texas won last season’s match up in Austin 31-16 rallying in the second half with three straight touchdowns for the victory.

Texas is sporting a two-game losing streak in Fort Worth. Most fans remember the 50-7 blowout loss to the Horned Frogs in 2015. The Longhorns lost 24-7 in a mostly forgettable game in Tom Herman’s first season at Texas in 2017.

TCU (3-2, 1-1) hasn’t established a true offensive identity in five games this season, and it starts with the problems at quarterback.

The offense has sputtered without a true starting quarterback. Max Duggan received the bulk of the snaps in a loss to Iowa State. Kansas State transfer Alex Delton received the bulk of the work in a win against Kansas.

On defense, TCU is playing to its expected level leading the conference in rushing defense and second in the league in passing defense.

TCU travels to Manhattan this week to face Kansas State. The Longhorns host Kansas this week at 6 p.m.