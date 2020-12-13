Keys to the game: Dalton returns to Cincinnati to face the Bengals

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys are not technically eliminated from playoff contention right now, but they are as close as a team can be without being on the outside looking in.

The Cowboys need to win their final four games to have any shot at the NFC East division title, starting with a road trip to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Andy Dalton is making his return to face the franchise he led for nine seasons. The Cowboys offense should have success against a bad Bengals defense. It’s the other side of the ball that has limited Dallas’ success throughout the 2020 season.

The Cowboys defense can’t stop the run as seen time and time again during the season. Dallas gave up 294 rushing yards to Baltimore on Tuesday. The Bengals will be trying to gash the Cowboys’ league worst rushing defense.

Here are Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola’s keys to beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.