Keys to the Game: Cowboys take on Giants in primetime

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys get back to work after their bye week when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has this week’s Keys to the Game.

Don’t get Jones’ed: The Cowboys are facing a rookie quarterback, Daniel Jones. The Giants quarterback will be making only his seventh NFL appearance, but has shown an ability to lead the offense. The Cowboys must put pressure on the rookie. Do not let him get comfortable in the pocket in hopes of avoiding a Sam Darnold-type repeat game.

Start fast: Just hit copy on the Eagles game from two weeks ago when the Cowboys scored on five of their first six possessions with three touchdowns and two field goals. Just do it again — that’s the blueprint for success.

Explosive plays: The Cowboys have 32 plays of 20 yards or more so far this season. Seven of those plays came in the first meeting against the Giants. The Cowboys need to do that again. Same song, next verse. The Giants are giving up 27 points a game, and the Cowboys have to take advantage of a bad defense.