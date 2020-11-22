Keys to the game: Cowboys face suddenly surging Vikings

(Nexstar) – The Dallas Cowboys come off their bye week to play three games over a 12-day period, starting with a road trip to the suddenly surging Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings started the year on a similar trajectory to the Cowboys at 1-5, but turned it around with three straight divisional wins.

The Vikings, coaches by former Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, reeled off wins at Green Bay, against Detroit and at Chicago in recent weeks to make themselves relevant in the NFC playoff picture.

The Cowboys are stuck limbo with two contrasting paths to take for the remainder of the 2020 season. At 2-7, Dallas is in position to have a top five draft pick in the 2021 draft…or they could win the awful NFC East and make an appearance in the playoffs. In theory, winning is nice, but Dallas doesn’t stand any chance of making a run in the postseason even if they make it.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory over the Vikes….