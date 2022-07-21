AUSTIN (KXAN) — He played just one year for the Texas Longhorns, but it was a good one.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant spent his freshman year during 2006-07 in burnt orange and won just about every college basketball award imaginable. His No. 35 jersey was retired in 2009, and he’s now in the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor.

Texas standout freshman Kevin Durant adds some body English to his shot in the first half of a basketball game against Oklahoma State in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 12, 2007. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Durant, now playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, is part of the 11-athlete class (six men, five women) to be honored during a ceremony Sept. 16 at the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center, located at 2313 Red River St.

The year Durant played hoops for the Longhorns was one for the record books — literally. He became the first freshman ever to win any of the national player of the year awards, and he won all of them. He was a consensus first-team All-American and ranked fourth in the nation in both scoring (25.8 points per game) and rebounding (11.1 rebounds per game). He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder).

Durant was also named the Outstanding Young Texas Ex in 2016 and he donated $3 million to UT in 2018.

Sam Acho was a star for the Longhorns from 2007-10 on the gridiron. His senior year was full of accolades including first-team All-American and Academic All-American honors along with winning both the Campbell and Wuerffel trophies. The trophies also include academic, leadership and community services efforts as well as on-field accomplishments. He became the first Texas athlete to win the Wuerffel Trophy.

He played nine seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. His humanitarian efforts include helping build a hospital in Nigeria through Living Hope Christian Ministries and serving as vice president of the organization. He’s also the president and founder of Athletes for Justice, an organization aimed to “unite professional athletes and everyday athletes to fight injustices around the world.”

Here’s the full list of athletes being inducted:

Men

Kevin Durant, basketball, 2006-07

Sam Acho, football, 2007-10

Dustin Majewski, baseball, 2002-03

Jonny Levine, tennis, 1982-84

Kirk Stackle, swimming and diving, 1987-90

Ovie Dotson, basketball, 1976-79

Women

B.J Bedford, swimming and diving, 1991-94

Lindsay Gardner, softball, 2000-03

Kate Golden, golf, 1986-89

Robyne Johnson, track and field, 1982-85

Anne Grousbeck Matta, tennis, 1985-88

UT has full biographies on each honoree listed on its athletics website, and they’ll also all be recognized when the Longhorns play football Sept. 17 against UTSA.