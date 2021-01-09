Katy ends Hays’ playoff run in the 6A state semifinals

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The playoff run for Hays High School ended in the 6A-Division 2 state semifinals with a 63-7 loss to Katy on Saturday.

Hays (10-4) pulled off several playoff upsets, advancing as the three seed out of District 26-6A. Katy started fast on offense and slowed down Hays’ ground attack at Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers jumped out to a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Two Central Texas teams will represent the area in the state championship round next week.

Westlake (13-0) will play Southlake Carroll in the 6A-Division 1 state championship game next Saturday at 7 p.m. Cedar Park (14-0) will face Denton Ryan in the 5A-Division 1 state championship game next Friday at 7 p.m.

Both games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

