Kansas State feeling deja vu after QB Thompson’s knee injury

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/KXAN) — Kansas State is feeling a bit of deja vu after watching quarterback Skylar Thompson go down with a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Southern Illinois.

The sixth-year senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, too. Thompson is the key to the Wildcats offense from the quarterback position. He was critical in Kansas State’s come-from-behind win against Oklahoma in 2020, scoring three rushing touchdowns. He threw for 334 yards against the Sooners.

Thompson was lost for the season after an injury against Texas Tech in October 2020

Now, the Wildcats will have to rely on Will Howard to lead the way. Howard was pressed into action as a freshman last season and got plenty of experience, even though he went through a series of wild ups and downs.

His first game back in the starting role will be against Nevada on Saturday.

Howard appeared in nine games last season as Kansas State. The Wildcats went 3-5 when Howard was a major player during 2020 games.