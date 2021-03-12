Kansas out of Big 12 men’s tournament due to COVID-19, Texas moves to final

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: A general view of the tip-off during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXAN) — The Kansas Jayhawks are out of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

Kansas was scheduled to played the Texas Longhorns in a semifinal game Friday night. The Longhorns will now move to Saturday’s conference championship game against either Baylor or Oklahoma State.

🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Withdraws from the Big 12 Championship – Kansas Jayhawks. Texas in Championship game vs Baylor-OSU winner. https://t.co/hE8BSzahH5 — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) March 12, 2021

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.

We will have more details about the situation as they become available.