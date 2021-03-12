Kansas out of Big 12 men’s tournament due to COVID-19, Texas moves to final

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: A general view of the tip-off during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXAN) — The Kansas Jayhawks are out of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

Kansas was scheduled to played the Texas Longhorns in a semifinal game Friday night. The Longhorns will now move to Saturday’s conference championship game against either Baylor or Oklahoma State.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.

We will have more details about the situation as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss