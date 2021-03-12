Kansas out of Big 12 men’s tournament due to COVID-19, Texas moves to final

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KXAN) — The Kansas Jayhawks are out of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
Kansas was scheduled to played the Texas Longhorns in a semifinal game Friday night. The Longhorns will now move to Saturday’s conference championship game against either Baylor or Oklahoma State.
“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said.
We will have more details about the situation as they become available.