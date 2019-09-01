Breaking News
Justin Verlander throws third no-hitter of career in Astros win

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts after throwing a no hitter at the end of the ninth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO (KXAN) — Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander completed the third no-hitter of his career Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 Astros victory.

Verlander struck out 14 Blue Jays and allowed only one base runner, a walk to Cavan Biggio in the first inning, during the 120 pitch effort.

He is the sixth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw at least three no-hitters in a career.

Verlander has history in Toronto at the Rogers Centre also throwing a no-hitter against the Blue Jays in 2011 when he played for the Tigers.

Verlander threw his first no-hitter in June 2007 against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-0 win for the Tigers. It snapped a 23 year drought between Tigers no-hitters and was the first no-hitter at Detroit’s Comerica Park.

The score was tied at 0-0 and the Astros only had three hits going into the ninth inning when Abraham Toro gave Verlander his chance at history.

Toro hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth providing the game-winning runs.

