AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns kicker Justin Tucker now stands alone at the top of the Baltimore Ravens’ franchise scoring list.

In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tucker nailed a 42-yard field goal to give him 1,466 points in his 11th season with the franchise, surpassing kicker Matt Stover.

Justin Tucker kicked the game-winning field goal for the Longhorns against Texas A&M in 2011, the last time the longtime rivals played each other. (Getty Images)

“To be able to break Stover’s record, it means a lot because I know how hard he worked, how well he played here, the type of character he has, the type of man he is, how respected he is in this community in Baltimore,” Tucker said. “To be able to follow in his footsteps is really special.”

Tucker, who also kicked and played wide receiver for the Westlake Chaparrals in his high school days, is 28-for-31 on field goal attempts this season and is perfect from kicks inside 50 yards. He made three kicks against the Steelers to help lead the Ravens to a 16-14 win in Pittsburgh. The Ravens are tied with the Bengals for first place in the AFC North with a 9-4 record.

For his career, Tucker has made 90.6% of his kicks, connecting on 326 of 360 attempts. All have come with the Ravens who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He signed a $24 million contract extension with the Ravens earlier this year.

In 2021, Tucker set the NFL record for the longest field goal when he booted a 66-yarder that bounced off the crossbar and through to beat the Detroit Lions.