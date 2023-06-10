Julien Alfred, one of the most dominant athletes in the history of Texas Track and Field, had accomplished so much in her career but didn’t have a team outdoor national championship to her name. That is until Saturday.

The Longhorns women’s team, who hosted the event at Mike A. Myers Stadium, claimed the 2023 National Championship for the first time since 2005.

The hosts won with a dominant 83 points, 32 clear of Florida in second place. Alfred helped power Texas to gold as a team in the 4×100 meter relay. The graduate student also finished first in the 100 meter and 200 meter races.

“What a way to end,” said Alfred about her college career. “I came here at 17, finished my final race at 22. And I’m proud of myself, proud of my team…I’m so happy. I’m so grateful.”

Alfred noted how the team title was the perfect way to go out. While she was a big contributor, a number of teammates were key as well. Rhasidat Adeleke made a huge splash winning the 400 meter.

“I was coming on off the home stretch and I was like ‘Oh my god I’m winning. I’m winning. I’m winning. Just hold on. Don’t break form. Hold on,'” said Adeleke. “When I crossed the line I was just so ecstatic.”

Adeleke, Alfred, Ezinne Abba and Kevona Davis were the four to win the 4×100 meter. The time of 41.60 was the second fastest in collegiate history, only behind their mark in the semifinals of 41.55.

In the triple jump, Ackelia Smith earned a second-place finish with a mark of 14.54 meters.

“I feel really great,” said Smith about setting a personal best. “I’m glad I could contribute some serious points to my team…Coming out here and getting [a PR] it when it matters the most is one of the most important things.”

The Track and Field National Championship is the fifth in Texas’ history.