Joseph Ossai named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns junior Joseph Ossai was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding efforts during the Oklahoma State game.

Ossai won the game for Texas with a sack of quarterback Spencer Sanders on fourth down during the overtime period — his third sack of the game. Ossai had 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery – all career-high marks in the upset win.

UT Media Relations director John Bianco tweeted that Ossai is the first “Power 5” conference player since Nebraska All-American Ndamukong Suh to register those numbers in a game. Suh’s performance came against Texas in the 2009 Big 12 Championship game.

In Texas' 41-34 OT win at Oklahoma St, @joseph_ossai became first Power 5 player since @HeismanTrophy finalist Ndamukong Suh in 2009 (vs Texas) to register at least 1⃣2⃣ tackles, 6⃣ TFL & 3⃣ sacks in a game. They are 2 of only 6 FBS players since 2000 to register that stat line🤘 — John Bianco (@UT_Bianco) November 1, 2020

Ossai leads the team in total tackles, sacks and forced fumbles. The team captain played Saturday’s game in a shoulder braces after injuring it the previous week against Baylor. Longhorns head coach Tom Herman attributed Ossai’s success to his effort in practice.

“What else can you say about the kid…with his arm in the sling and without a Tuesday practice. He’s the undisputed leader on that side of the football. If you’re a young kid out there that wants to watch and learn why Joseph Ossai plays the way he plays…come watch practice. This is a dude that has two speeds — off and full,” Herman said in his postgame remarks on Saturday.

