Joseph Ossai drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd round

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Defender Joseph Ossai #46 of the Texas Longhorns stares down the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ bench after an incomplete pass that was originally ruled a fumble during overtime of the college football game on September 26, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joseph Ossai is the second Longhorn selected in the NFL Draft. The defensive lineman was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round as the 69th pick overall.

Ossai had three outstanding years at Texas, and was a consensus All-American in 2020. He also earned the distinction of being first team all-Big 12 this past season. Ossai was honorable mention as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.

2020 was his best year yet, numbers-wise. He led the team in sacks with five, tackles-for-loss with 16, and finished the year with three forced fumbles. His 16 TFL’s was the most of any player in the Big 12, and second most in the nation.

Ossai is originally from Nigeria, and did not learn how to play football until he was ten years old after arriving in the United States. He eventually became a star at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas.