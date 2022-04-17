HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (KXAN) — Jordan Spieth is back as a winner on the PGA Tour almost exactly one year after his last Tour win.

Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff Sunday at the RBC Heritage Open for the 13th PGA Tour win of his career. Spieth won with a par on the first playoff hole at 18 after chipping his third shot to within a foot of the cup.

Similarly, Cantlay found himself in the bunker for his third playoff shot but knocked it around 20 feet past the hole. Cantlay couldn’t match, missing his par putt to settle for the second-place finish.

This is Spieth’s first win since the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on April 4, 2021 — which was also Easter Sunday.

Easter is April 9 in 2023, which will be the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Spieth reached Sunday’s playoff with a -5 final round. He birdied the 18th hole for the clubhouse lead at -13.

Texas Longhorns golfers have had a good time professionally over the last two weeks. UT alum Scottie Scheffler is still celebrating his Masters victory — the 25-year-old’s first major victory.