Jordan Spieth returns for PGA Tour stop in Texas after COVID-19 diagnosis

Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Jordan Spieth will return to the PGA Tour for the first time since the Masters and a run-in with COVID-19.

Spieth, who is playing in this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the Masters in early April. The former Texas Longhorns golfer said he was “out for a little while” with symptoms and started to play golf again over the last week.

“I’ve only played a couple rounds, so I’m looking to knock a little rust off — that I didn’t think would necessarily be here. I feel good, feel strong, feel ready to go for a good stretch of golf coming up,” Spieth said.

Spieth already planned to take a couple weeks off the PGA Tour schedule after the Masters, so he didn’t withdraw from any tournaments after the COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I feel ready to go for a good stretch of golf coming up."



Jordan Spieth talks about getting COVID-19 during his four-week break from golf. pic.twitter.com/Tdvub1rfFc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2021

After a top five finish at the Masters, his best finish in Augusta since 2018, Spieth enters the second quarter of the PGA Tour schedule in good form and holding plenty of momentum. The Dallas native won in San Antonio in late March after stringing together four top 10 finishes since the start of February.

It’s fair to wonder if Spieth’s month-long break may have put a hitch in his momentum. He only has this week to get back in rhythm before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina.

Spieth will be part of an all-Texas grouping this week at the Byron Nelson with fellow Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler and Dallas native Will Zalatoris. It’s likely that group will command a majority of the attention from the fans at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth’s group tees off at 12:33 p.m. CT on Thursday and 7:23 a.m. CT Friday.