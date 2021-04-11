Close again — Jordan Spieth finishes with another top 5 at the Masters

Jordan Spieth discusses his tee shot with his caddie Michael Greller on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KXAN) — Jordan Spieth’s love affair with Augusta National Golf Club continued in 2021.

The former Texas Longhorns golfer, who slipped on the green jacket for his first major victory in 2015, finished tied for third at the 2021 Masters Tournament. Spieth finished -7, which was three strokes behind winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Spieth has five “Top 5” finishes in his eight Masters appearances, but 2021’s finish has to mean more to the Dallas native.

After three years of struggling with his swing, Spieth broke through for his first PGA Tour victory since 2017 last week at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

His momentum from San Antonio continued this week at Augusta. This is his first top 5 finish at Augusta since 2018.

Spieth at the Masters