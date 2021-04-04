Jordan Spieth ends PGA Tour drought with first win since 2017

Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Jordan Spieth is again a winner on the PGA Tour after more than 1,300 days in between victories.

The former Texas Longhorn and Dallas native battled through a year-long low point in his professional career to claim the top leaderboard spot at San Antonio’s Valero Texas Open Sunday.

There wasn’t a fade in the final round either.

Spieth was tied for the lead going into Sunday, but he surged with the second-best score of the day at -6 for his first win in 83 events. Spieth finished -18, which was two strokes ahead of Charley Hoffman and four strokes clear of Matt Wallace.

“I felt like I just wanted to smile and try to have some fun. It’s been a long road,” Spieth said to NBC’s Todd Lewis after the win.

He fought off a hearty challenge from Hoffman on the back-nine. Hoffman cut Spieth’s advantage to a single stroke after 16, but the Texan answered back with a birdie at 17. He was able to keep it together on 18 to finish off with a par along with a huge sigh of relief.

“I never really doubted to where I wanted to go, but when you lose confidence it’s hard to see the positive going forward. It’s a team effort and I’ve been blessed to work with some of the best in the world,” Spieth said on NBC.

This is Spieth’s 12th win on the PGA Tour.

Spieth hasn’t experienced victory since he won his third major championship at the 2017 British Open.

After struggling to find the magic from the early phase of his career, Spieth showed signs of regaining his form in prior 2021 events. Spieth has four Top 10 finishes since February, including three Top 5 finishes.

Last week, at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Spieth reached the round of 16 before bowing out to Matt Kuchar in their Saturday morning match.

Next week, Spieth returns to the Masters, the site of his first major championship win in 2015, beaming with confidence. The familiar feeling of Augusta National should keep Spieth’s momentum going in a positive direction.