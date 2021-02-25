Jordan Spieth commits to WGC Match Play in Austin next month

Jordan Spieth follows his shot from the seventh tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to arguably the best three-week stretch in the past three-plus years for Jordan Spieth, the former Longhorn will be back in Austin next month for the PGA Tour’s stop in Central Texas for the World Golf Championships Match Play event.

Since winning the British Open in 2017, Spieth had dropped in the official World Golf Rankings, dropping to as low as 92nd after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year.

Since then, though, Spieth finished in a tie for fourth at the Phoenix open, tied for third at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a tie for 15th at the Genesis Invitational to vault up 31 spots in the rankings to 61st in the world.

Only the top 64 golfers in the OWGR earn an invite to the WGC Match Play event, which meant that before this recent run of success, Spieth was in danger of not earning an invite.

Another former Longhorn in Scottie Scheffler committed to play in the event. Scheffler is the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Fellow Texas Ex Dylan Frittelli is on bubble. He ranks 68th in the OWGR, but if four golfers ranked ahead of him choose to not play, he’ll get an invite.

Part-time Austinite Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion also accepted an invite to play next month.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s will be held with limited fan attendance at Austin Country Club.