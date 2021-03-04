Johnson’s amazing path to a conference title ends with a car celebration

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Texas State interim head basketball Terrance Johnson felt as bad as he had all week battling COVID-19 on Friday February 26th. But Johnson had to figure out a way to celebrate with his Bobcat team after they beat UL Monroe 58-49 to clinch the Sun Belt regular season title, Texas State’s first conference title since 1999. So Johnson drove up behind Strahan Arena, stayed in his SUV and his players came out and celebrated, with Johnson sealed off inside his vehicle.

“I said I won’t get out of the car, tell Dr. Ties (Texas State A.D.) I won’t get out of the car, the windows will be rolled up,” said Johnson. “Friday was my worst day dealing with COVID, but that made me feel a little better, but it was really emotional, I was really cranky that day, dealing with the emotions of not being there, win or lose, so it made me feel really really good to see their reaction when they noticed it was me out there.”

Texas State (18-6, 12-3) goes into the Sun Belt conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida on a seven game win streak. Johnson knows the Bobcats will likely still have to win the conference tournament to earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1997. Texas State will play the winner of Friday’s Little Rock-Appalachian State game on Saturday at 8:00 in the quarterfinal round.

