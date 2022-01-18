Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, joins Spurs ownership group

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia speaks at an event in London to announce Airbnb as a leading partner of the Olympics on November 19, 2019. – Airbnb today announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes’ families. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The co-founder of the home rental company Airbnb is now part of the San Antonio Spurs ownership group.

The team announced Tuesday at Joe Gebbia, who is also the chairman of the nonprofit Airbnb.org, has joined its investor group as a strategic partner.

Gebbia has built Airbnb from selling cereal in 2007 to a $31 billion company and said he’s dreamed of being part of a professional team since he was a ballboy for the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of the San Antonio Spurs storied organization, who have long reflected a commitment to social good within and across their community that rivals the success they have had on the court,” he said. “I look forward to being part of this tradition, and working alongside the team, leadership, and partners to create a more inclusive, engaged, and sustainable future for our fans and the entire Spurs community.”

Peter J. Holt, the managing partner of the Spurs, said Gebbia was brought into the ownership group because “his philanthropic and artistic vision coupled with his business acumen align with our values of building leaders and legacies within our communities.”

Gebbia created Airbnb.org as a way for hosts on the platform to open their homes to people “in times of crisis.” The nonprofit has provided housing for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and refugees who fled Afghanistan once the Taliban took over again.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the move Tuesday.