James Lynch becomes Round Rock High School’s first NFL draft pick

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: James Lynch #93 of the Baylor Bears trips up Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs on third down in in triple overetime at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Defensive tackle James Lynch has made another note for himself inside the record books of Round Rock High School.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Lynch in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 130 overall pick Saturday. With the selection, Lynch becomes the Round Rock Dragon football program’s first NFL draft pick.

The 2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was a 2017 graduate of Round Rock High School. Lynch shined under Baylor head coach Matt Rhule playing for the Bears for three seasons, but really breaking out during his 2019 junior campaign.

In 2019, Lynch finished the season with 13.5 sacks (1st in Big 12), 19.5 tackles for loss (3rd in Big 12), 41 tackles and three forced fumbles (2nd in Big 12). He became Baylor’s all-time sacks leader last season while also earning conference defensive lineman of the year and first team All-Big 12 honors.

Lynch was forced to wait through three full rounds before hearing his name called, but make no doubt about it — the Vikings are receiving an interior pass rusher with a relentless motor.