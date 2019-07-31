Jake Spavital gets rebuild underway at Texas State football

COLLEGE STATION, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies chats with his quarterback coach Jake Spavital before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field on November 9, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Jake Spavital era of Texas State football officially begins in four weeks in the season opener against his former employer, Texas A&M.

The Bobcats and Aggies will meet at Kyle Field Thursday, Aug. 29 to kick off the 2019 season. Spavital was Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015 where he mentored Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and a prolific offense.

Spavital was hired by Texas State in Nov. 2018 after spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

The new Bobcats head coach will admit Texas State has a long way to go before they start focusing on A&M.

Spavital must overhaul the culture of a disappointing program with training camp beginning this week.

Texas State has struggled since 2014 with only 10 wins (10-38 overall record) in the last four seasons. The Bobcats were picked near the bottom of the Sun Belt preseason poll expected to finish last in the West division.