AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jacob Henry is just 16 years old, but the Lake Travis defensive tackle is highly motivated and successful in the weight room.

“That means a lot to me because of what my dad did,” Jacob said about the importance of lifting. “And I’m trying to live up to my dad’s standard every day when it comes to being in the weight room.”

Jacob’s dad isn’t just strong, but one of the strongest people in history as a powerlifting legend. Mark Henry competed in the Olympics and peaked at squatting and deadlifting over 900 pounds.

“[I’m] super proud,” said Mark, who is also in the WWE Hall of Fame after a 25-year career in the squared circle. “Both my kids are excelling in the things that they chose. And all I can do is support them.”

Jacob came on strong at the end of the last season for the Cavaliers in their playoff push and is excited for his junior season with football. But, like his dad, there is another sport that’s part of his focus.

“I watch wrestling every week,” added Jacob. “I watch wrestling Monday. I watch it Tuesday. I watch it Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. It’s a weekly thing.”

Looking at both playing football or wrestling at the next level, Jacob’s focus extends much further than athletics.

“I want people to look at me and go, ‘Man, he’s a great athlete, but he’s a great student. He’s never getting in trouble.’ I want to hold myself to a higher standard.”