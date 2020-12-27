J.J. Watt voices frustration, calls out Texans teammates after another loss

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans season is down the drain and optimism for the future is hard to find. The Texans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-31 on Sunday for their fourth straight loss and 11th of the season.

Neither team’s defense was too interested in putting up much of a fight as Houston and Cincinnati took turns marching up and down the field for touchdowns in the second half.

Houston took a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells, but quickly handed the lead back as the Bengals went on a 10 play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 4:18.

The Texans had one final real chance, with less than two minutes remaining, that ended when Watson was sacked and fumbled the ball to the Bengals.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s frustrations from a bad season boiled over during his postgame press conference Sunday. Watt called out his teammates, demanding more dedication.

“If you can’t come in and put in work in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money,” Watt said during a nearly two-minute monologue to close out his media availability.

This season went off the rails early with the firing of head coach Bill O’Brien after four straight losses to start the season. Normally, a terrible season can be rationalized with the thought that the franchise will recoup some high-end talent in the upcoming NFL Draft due to its poor record.

That is not the case for the Texans.

Houston, with O’Brien at the helm of the general managerial decisions, traded their 2021 first round pick to Miami for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. This is not a criticism about the importance of the offensive tackle position or of Tunsil.

It’s more of a sobering thought that the current condition of the team is only good enough for a 4-11 record, and the Texans won’t be able to draft an instant starter to provide an immediate impact through the draft.

The Texans end the season next week at home against the Tennessee Titans.