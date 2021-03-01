J.J. Watt to sign with Arizona Cardinals, cites himself as the source on Twitter

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) looks on before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt and the Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, FIle)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Free agent J.J. Watt is reportedly joining the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal. The deal is worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Watt confirmed the news just before 12 p.m. Monday, posting a picture of himself on Twitter in an Arizona Cardinals shirt. The caption read — “source: me.” The Arizona Cardinals also confirmed Watt’s deal on Twitter.

Watt was granted his release from the Houston Texans in February after playing the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the team that drafted him No. 11 overall in the 2011 draft.

Watt will be joining former teammate Deandre Hopkins in Arizona. Hopkins was traded prior to the 2020 season by former head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien.

“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who’d never really been to Texas before,” Watt said at the time of his Texans release, “and now, I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it.”

Watt released a video, explaining his decision.

At the time, Texans CEO Cal McNair said he’ll “forever consider J.J. a Texan.”

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” McNair said.