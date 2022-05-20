AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ivan Melendez wasted no time tying the school’s single season home run record, as he hit a 453 foot home run in the bottom of the 1st to reach the magic number of 28.

He wasn’t the only player to knock it out of the park on Friday night, as Texas hit four home runs against the Jayhawks, surpassing Thursday night’s team total of three.

Eric Kennedy started his second game since April 19th, but he looked right at home at the plate.

Kennedy hit two home runs, including one in his first at-bat.

Round Rock native Austin Todd hit a home run in the 5th that widened the gap to 7-1 for Texas. Their eighth run came courtesy of a Skyler Messinger sacrifice fly that scored Murphy Stehly.

It was another excellent pitching night for Texas, starting pitcher Lucas Gordon had six strikeouts, and only gave up one earned run in six innings of work.

The Longhorns (38-17, 13-10 in Big 12) continued their dominance when they hold opponents to a low run total.

This season, they are 26-0 when holding opponents to two runs or less.

Saturday, Melendez will have his chance to break the single season record and pass Kyle Russell in the record books and the Longhorns will have their chance to earn a sweep in the regular season finale.

The final game of the series will be at 2:30pm at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.