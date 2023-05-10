AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ivan Melendez left the Texas Longhorns baseball program with the nickname “The Hispanic Titanic,” and he showed everyone why he earned the moniker Tuesday night.

Melendez hit his first home run for the Hillsboro Hops a whopping 475 feet with an exit velocity of 111 mph against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium in Spokane. Melendez is in his first full year of Minor League Baseball with the Hops, the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona picked Melendez at No. 43 overall in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Melendez is playing both first and third base this season as the Diamondbacks’ No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He’s had a couple of stints on the injured list already this year, once before he was assigned to the Hops as he dealt with a hand injury and another after he was hit in the eye with a pitch and went into concussion protocol.

He’s hitting just .163 for the season, but in his last four games, he’s 5-for-15 including the mammoth homer against Spokane.