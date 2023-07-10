ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Flamethrowing right-handed pitcher Travis Sykora didn’t have to wait long on the second day of the MLB draft. Sykora was selected 71st overall by the Washington Nationals as the first selection of the day in the third round.

“It was amazing,” said Sykora. “Growing up as a kid, your goal is to be a professional baseball player, to get to the big leagues and achieve that first step. It’s amazing.”

After not going in the first round of the draft, Sykora was able to take a deep breath from what he called one of the most stressful days of his life. He now appears ready to head to a Nationals organization loaded with young talent.

“I’m super excited to go to the Nationals,” said Sykora. “They’re in a great area, and it’s just truly unbelievable. And as far as relationships, the area scout, we’ve known each other for a long time, ever since I was younger.”

The signing bonus value the Nationals can start at when negotiating with Sykora is just over $1 million. The Nationals have the third-highest bonus pool at $14.5 million, meaning by the end of the draft, all their signing bonuses for drafted players can’t exceed that. The Nationals selected LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 pick in the draft which carries a value of nearly $9 million.

Two other Round Rock Dragons are in professional baseball: Mason Thompson and Jared McKenzie. Both of them are also in the Nationals organization.

“I don’t think you can think of any high schools that will have that many guys in one organization,” said Sykora. “I think it just shows I guess the history of the Round Rock program.”

Sykora signed a letter of intent with the University of Texas and will have a decision to make whether to play college ball or go straight to the professionals.

“It is a great school to go to and whatever happens, either way, I’ll be excited with both,” said Sykora.

Asked about his confidence level in his game at the moment, Sykora is excited to continue to grow in a professional organization.

“The next level, I feel confident going into it,” said Sykora. “I think to be in a great organization like the Nationals, to have them develop me and turn me into the Cy Young winner I’ve dreamed of being, so I think it’s there.”