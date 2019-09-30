Is help coming to bolster the Texas secondary?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in action this week and ideally will have some help in the secondary at West Virginia.

To be clear, the Longhorns still have some holes, but at least sophomore B.J. Foster appears to be ready to go.

Foster practiced Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury in the loss to LSU. His initial prognosis of four weeks appears to be holding true to form. Texas coach Tom Herman labeled Foster as probable for the Mountaineers. Texas is still evaluating sophomore DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to try and practice Tuesday. Overshown missed the past two games with a back injury.

Jalen Green, Caden Sterns and Josh Thompson are definitely out this week and likely out until late October, but Texas head coach Tom Herman doesn’t see a dire situation at the position.

“I don’t know if it’s a ‘hold the fort’ mentality. We’ve got Chris Brown, we’ve got Brandon Jones…those were our two playmakers through the first four weeks,” Herman said. “We’re going to miss those guys for the length of time they’re out, but we’re pretty confident in the guys we’ll be rolling out.”

New head coach Neal Brown’s West Virginia offense will look similar in its concepts to the Dana Holgorsen- led Mountaineers, but WVU isn’t producing at the same efficient clip as it has in the past. West Virginia is ranked 77th on offense in ESPN’s SP+ efficiency metric. However, Texas is currently ranked 61st in the country in SP+ defensive efficiency.

Herman was asked Monday about his overall conclusions of his team after four games.

“I know we can stop the run. I know that our quarterback is as good as there is in the country at managing the game and getting us into good plays. I’d like to see us defend the pass better,” Herman said.

West Virginia’s quarterback, Austin Kendall, spent the first two seasons of his college career backing up Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy quarterbacks. Now, he’s getting his first shot as a starter.

Kendall played well in a win against North Carolina State three weeks ago, but struggled mightily in a 38-7 loss at Missouri. Kendall was sacked three times and threw two interceptions against the Tigers.

The Longhorns defense has been opportunistic, even with its passing defense struggles, with five interceptions and 10 sacks this season.