AUSTIN (KXAN) — NFL executives knew former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was one of the most talented prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and after seeing him perform at the NFL Combine on March 6, they seem to love him even more.

Robinson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, the sixth-fastest among running backs at the combine, and along with other measurables, he was rated as the combine’s best prospect at his position.

It wasn’t like he burst onto the scene with his performance — he has been on NFL radars for a couple of years now — but he certainly helped himself by performing all the drills and tests.

Before the combine, ESPN’s Todd McShay had Robinson as the No. 22 pick in his first mock draft of the first round. After seeing Robinson at the combine and speaking with NFL personnel employees, McShay thinks the Philadelphia Eagles could pick him at No. 10 overall.

“I know, I know. It’s a running back in the top 10, and the Eagles’ defense is littered with free agents,” he wrote in his latest mock draft released Monday. “Call it a luxury pick, but this wouldn’t be surprising.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

A lot of teams shy away from taking running backs so high in the draft because of durability issues, but many think Robinson has the size and strength to handle the workload early in his career. It’s an intriguing part of this year’s draft that begins April 27.

It’s not a matter of if he’ll be picked in the first round, it’s a matter of when. Metrics used by NFL.com through their Next Gen Stats brand project Robinson as a starting running back in his rookie season.

“I know it’s not popular, but I would draft him in the first round and just get him the rock as much as I possibly could,” one NFC player personnel executive said to NFL.com.