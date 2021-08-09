Texas quarterback competition ‘making it hard’ for Sarkisian to make a decision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Steve Sarkisian said 15 spring practices wasn’t enough to make a decision on the starting quarterback. Four days into training camp — that is still the case.

Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are locked in a battle that is not going to be resolved anytime soon, at least according to Sarkisian.

“I had a feeling this would happen, Both Hudson and Casey, neither one is making it easy,” Sarkisian said Monday. “They’re both playing well, they’re both improving, they’re both trying to do the things we’re asking them to do, and that’s what I want them to do.”

However, the head coach would rather have a high degree of difficulty now. This time period is only making both quarterbacks stronger, no matter who ends up under center for the first series on Sept. 4 against Louisiana.

“I wanted them to make it hard for us and they’re doing just that,” Sarkisian added.

Sarkisian has spent 21 years in the coaching ranks at all levels, so he has seen quite a few quarterback competitions. But the Texas coach compared Thompson and Card’s battle to one between two future NFL quarterbacks from his time at USC.

“In my career, we had a really tough one early on when Carson Palmer got done playing at USC We had a pretty good battle on our hands with Matt Cassel and Matt Leinart,” Sarkisian explained. “That was a tough call, and, in the end, Leinart ended up being named the starter, but we really prided ourselves on the development of Matt Cassel. He never started a game for us and he still got drafted in the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.”

Being drafted in the NFL would certainly be a good consolation prize for the backup, nonetheless Sarkisian and the offensive staff still have plenty of time to make a decision.