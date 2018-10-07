Instant Analysis: Texas looks like a top 10 team
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Texas might be back but you won't hear that from anyone inside the Longhorns program.
But Texas beating Oklahoma Saturday at the Cotton Bowl is a big statement.
Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took a massive step scoring five touchdowns and leading the game-winning drive over the Sooners.
Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Longhorns are set to duel with West Virginia for first place in the Big 12 standings.
Next up, Texas hosts Baylor (4-2, 2-1) at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium next week at 2:30PM.
First, here's Roger Wallace and Chris Tavarez with instant analysis from Texas' Cotton Bowl statement.
