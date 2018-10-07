Instant Analysis: Texas looks like a top 10 team Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Texas might be back but you won't hear that from anyone inside the Longhorns program.

But Texas beating Oklahoma Saturday at the Cotton Bowl is a big statement.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took a massive step scoring five touchdowns and leading the game-winning drive over the Sooners.

Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Longhorns are set to duel with West Virginia for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Next up, Texas hosts Baylor (4-2, 2-1) at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium next week at 2:30PM.

First, here's Roger Wallace and Chris Tavarez with instant analysis from Texas' Cotton Bowl statement.