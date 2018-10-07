Sports

Instant Analysis: Texas looks like a top 10 team

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 11:22 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 11:23 PM CDT

Instant Analysis: Texas looks like a top 10 team

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Texas might be back but you won't hear that from anyone inside the Longhorns program.

But Texas beating Oklahoma Saturday at the Cotton Bowl is a big statement.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger took a massive step scoring five touchdowns and leading the game-winning drive over the Sooners.

Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Longhorns are set to duel with West Virginia for first place in the Big 12 standings. 

Next up, Texas hosts Baylor (4-2, 2-1) at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium next week at 2:30PM.

First, here's Roger Wallace and Chris Tavarez with instant analysis from Texas' Cotton Bowl statement.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss