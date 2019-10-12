Instant Analysis: Texas loses to OU all around the box score

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Longhorns are leaving the Cotton Bowl with a 34-27 loss, and digging into the box score…the result could have been skewed even more toward the Sooners.

OU outgained Texas in yards 511-310. This game was going to be decided by which team ran the ball better, and that aspect of the game certainly went the way of the Sooners. OU quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 131 yards leading the team to 276 total rushing yards.

Usually, the turnover battle makes a big difference in the outcome. It didn’t Saturday. The Longhorns won the turnover difference 2-0.

Oklahoma was impressive on defense — constantly harassing Sam Ehlinger. The Sooners defense accounted for nine sacks. Texas head coach Tom Herman made sure to point out that sacks are not just on the offensive line.