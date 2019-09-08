Instant Analysis: Longhorns defense falters in wild night against LSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns offense posted career-high numbers all over Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and it still wasn’t enough for a win against LSU.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a career-high 401 passing yards with five total touchdowns. Receiver Devin Duvernay had his best day as a Longhorns with 12 receptions, 154 yards and two touchdowns, which are all career-high’s.

The Longhorns even logged an offensive play of more than 50 yards for the first time since the 2017 season when Brennan Eagles scored on a 55-yard pass play.

The numbers feel hollow because of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow is absolutely taking to his new offense and could take the Tigers to a special season. Burrow threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Three LSU receivers finished the game with over 100 receiving yards – a first for LSU football.

The new Longhorns’ defensive backs got more than they could handle against LSU’s talented receivers.

Texas will look back to several moments and wonder if the execution were better would the scoreboard look different, but the back-breaking moment came with two minutes left in the game on a third and 16.

The Longhorns brought a blitz that missed on Burrow by milliseconds – the result was a 61-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson that won the Tigers the game.

The No. 9 Longhorns (1-1) travel to Houston next week to face Rice University at NRG Stadium.