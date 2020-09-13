Instant Analysis: Ehlinger sets school passing record in Longhorns rout of UTEP

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a long offseason for the Texas Longhorns football team. They didn’t take long to get on the board in the season opener Saturday night.

On the first offensive play from scrimmage, receiver Joshua Moore took a Sam Ehlinger pass 78 yards for the Longhorns’ first touchdown of the season. It didn’t take much longer for Ehlinger and the Texas offense to compile nearly 500 yards of offense in a 59-3 rout over UTEP at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Ehlinger’s night ended early in the third quarter after setting a school record for passing yards. Ehlinger finished with 426 passing yards, which is the most in a single half in Longhorns history, and five touchdowns. Overall, seven different receivers caught touchdown passes and ten different receivers caught a pass.

Casey Thompson replaced Ehlinger in the third quarter and threw two touchdown passes. Receiver Brennan Eagles made a highlight reel catch over a UTEP defender to pull in a 35-yard score from Thompson. Joshua Moore led all receivers, in large part due to the opening play touchdown, with 128 yards and six receptions.

The Longhorns looked good on offense, and they were expected to look good against a lesser opponent. Now, it’s on to the Big 12 schedule with the Longhorns heading to Texas Tech on Sept. 26.