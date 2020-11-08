Inside the numbers: Texas defense stands tall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — West Virginia boasted the No. 3 rushing attack in the Big 12 entering Saturday’s game against the Longhorns. Texas held its talented attack to 43 yards on 26 carries — less than two yards a carry.

The Texas defense deserves all the of the credit for 17-13 win.

The Longhorns stood tall in the red zone, stopping West Virginia on two separate fourth down attempts. In total, West Virginia finished the game 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts. The Mountaineers weren’t much better on third down, finishing the game 6-of-16.

While the Texas offense struggled outside of its opening drives to each half, Joseph Ossai, T’Vondre Sweat and DeMarvion Overshown were putting together an excellent defensive performance.

Here are some more stats and numbers from Texas’ fifth win of the season (Notes provided by Texas Athletics).