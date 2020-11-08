Inside the numbers: Texas defense stands tall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — West Virginia boasted the No. 3 rushing attack in the Big 12 entering Saturday’s game against the Longhorns. Texas held its talented attack to 43 yards on 26 carries — less than two yards a carry.
The Texas defense deserves all the of the credit for 17-13 win.
The Longhorns stood tall in the red zone, stopping West Virginia on two separate fourth down attempts. In total, West Virginia finished the game 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts. The Mountaineers weren’t much better on third down, finishing the game 6-of-16.
While the Texas offense struggled outside of its opening drives to each half, Joseph Ossai, T’Vondre Sweat and DeMarvion Overshown were putting together an excellent defensive performance.
Here are some more stats and numbers from Texas’ fifth win of the season (Notes provided by Texas Athletics).
- West Virginia’s 13 points was the fewest Texas has allowed since the 2018 game against Iowa State
- The Longhorns are 17-2, including 8-0 since the start of the 2019 season, when holding their opponents to under 100 yards rushing
- Texas 25-1 under Tom Herman when gaining more yards than the opposition.
- DeMarvion Oveshown’s third down, third quarter sack of Jarret Doege was his first during the 2020 season. Overshown has three sacks in his career
- Joseph Ossai recorded a tackle for loss for the seventh time in his last eight games
- Freshman running back Bijan Robinson notched his first 100-yard game of his college career, finishing with 113 yards on 12 carries
- Sam Ehlinger has thrown for at least two TDs in a game 29 times in his career and in six-of-seven contests during the 2020 season